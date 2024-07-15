4 . Willow (German Shepherd cross)

Willow is a lovely lady who on the lookout for a home that will take her on plenty of adventures and play a game of fetch or two in her garden. She will be best suited to being the only pooch in the home but could have the odd walking friend. Willow will need to have her own space to enjoy her meals and for this reason she will be best suited to having an adult only home. | Dogs Trust Darlington