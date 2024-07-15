These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Dogs Trust: 13 lovely dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2024, 07:00 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East and beyond.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

DarlingtonLeeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have over 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox

Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for summer.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

Perdy and Lola are looking for a home together where they can receive all the attention they deserve. They are both very playful and would love a garden of their own for zoomies. They would prefer owners that are around most of the time but will settle together for a few hours alone if needed.

1. Perdy and Lola (Pug)

Perdy and Lola are looking for a home together where they can receive all the attention they deserve. They are both very playful and would love a garden of their own for zoomies. They would prefer owners that are around most of the time but will settle together for a few hours alone if needed. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Zelda is such a fun girl looking for like minded owners. She can be a bit too excitable at times so calm behaviour needs to be encouraged. She is looking for a quiet, adult home with not too many visitors. Zelda is still working on her doggy social skills so will need to be the only dog in the home.

2. Zelda (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)

Zelda is such a fun girl looking for like minded owners. She can be a bit too excitable at times so calm behaviour needs to be encouraged. She is looking for a quiet, adult home with not too many visitors. Zelda is still working on her doggy social skills so will need to be the only dog in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Bosco and best friend Diesel are ready to find their special someone and settle into home life. They will need someone around most of the day and any time alone should be introduced gradually. Bosco does tend to pick items up so any knickknacks should be kept out of reach. Bosco is a fan of his food and will sniff out if there’s any freebies going.

3. Bosco and Diesel (Bulldog)

Bosco and best friend Diesel are ready to find their special someone and settle into home life. They will need someone around most of the day and any time alone should be introduced gradually. Bosco does tend to pick items up so any knickknacks should be kept out of reach. Bosco is a fan of his food and will sniff out if there’s any freebies going. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Willow is a lovely lady who on the lookout for a home that will take her on plenty of adventures and play a game of fetch or two in her garden. She will be best suited to being the only pooch in the home but could have the odd walking friend. Willow will need to have her own space to enjoy her meals and for this reason she will be best suited to having an adult only home.

4. Willow (German Shepherd cross)

Willow is a lovely lady who on the lookout for a home that will take her on plenty of adventures and play a game of fetch or two in her garden. She will be best suited to being the only pooch in the home but could have the odd walking friend. Willow will need to have her own space to enjoy her meals and for this reason she will be best suited to having an adult only home. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustDogsPuppiesAdoptionLeedsEdinburghDarlington
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice