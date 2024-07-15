Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Perdy and Lola (Pug)
Perdy and Lola are looking for a home together where they can receive all the attention they deserve. They are both very playful and would love a garden of their own for zoomies. They would prefer owners that are around most of the time but will settle together for a few hours alone if needed. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Zelda (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Zelda is such a fun girl looking for like minded owners. She can be a bit too excitable at times so calm behaviour needs to be encouraged. She is looking for a quiet, adult home with not too many visitors. Zelda is still working on her doggy social skills so will need to be the only dog in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bosco and Diesel (Bulldog)
Bosco and best friend Diesel are ready to find their special someone and settle into home life. They will need someone around most of the day and any time alone should be introduced gradually. Bosco does tend to pick items up so any knickknacks should be kept out of reach. Bosco is a fan of his food and will sniff out if there’s any freebies going. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Willow (German Shepherd cross)
Willow is a lovely lady who on the lookout for a home that will take her on plenty of adventures and play a game of fetch or two in her garden. She will be best suited to being the only pooch in the home but could have the odd walking friend. Willow will need to have her own space to enjoy her meals and for this reason she will be best suited to having an adult only home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
