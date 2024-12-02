The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington’s rehoming centre has more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. Zena (Bulldog Cross)
Zena ‘the ballerina’ is a beautiful, intelligent, active girl that enjoys exploring the world with her favourite humans! She enjoys quieter walks as she can be worried by other dogs, but she is progressing very well with her confidence and training! Zena is fully muzzle trained and loves a car ride – meaning your adventures can be varied and fun. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bruno (German Wirehaired Pointer Cross)
Bouncy Bruno is a bundle of energy. Positive outlets such as training and enrichment activities will be great ways to put his energy to good use. He’ll need someone around majority of the day to keep him entertained and settle him into home life. He does like to think certain items in the home, including food, are just for him. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Scarlett (Akita)
Scarlett is an excitable girl looking for a family who are confident around larger breeds. She is super friendly but doesn’t always remember her size so would be best to live with older primary school kids. In the home Scarlett would like to be the only dog but she can share her walks with a few well-mannered four-legged friends. | Dogs Trust Darlington
