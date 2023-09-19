Dogs Trust: 13 loving puppies and dogs looking for a forever home in the North East

2 . Red (Lurcher Cross)

This food loving Lurcher is hoping to earn a few extra treats when furthering his training with his new family. He’s got a couple of tricks in his catalogue but would really like to learn more. Although his love of food means he doesn’t mind trying to help himself if he knows you have them! Red can get a bit giddy with his playtimes, especially if he’s rough and tumbling with another playful pooch, but he’s also happy to settle and have some down time with a tasty chew. Red is looking forward to spending days out with his family exploring different smells and seeing the sights. He’s good when travelling so wont mind a trip out in the car. Red is going to make a fabulous addition to the family! (Credit: Dogs Trust)