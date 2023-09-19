Dogs Trust: 13 loving puppies and dogs looking for a forever home in the North East

Dogs Trust Darlington currently have 47 gorgeous dogs and puppies up for adoption.
The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the nine pups who have just arrived at the wonderful centre.
1. Edna (Bulldog)
Edna has stolen the hearts of her carers her with a fun personality and affectionate side. It can take a bit of time to get into her friendship circle but with the help of treats, which she loves, it is so worth it! She’s enjoys playtimes and being out and about exploring. She’s good in the car too which is great for any adventures a little further away from the home. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
2. Red (Lurcher Cross)
This food loving Lurcher is hoping to earn a few extra treats when furthering his training with his new family. He’s got a couple of tricks in his catalogue but would really like to learn more. Although his love of food means he doesn’t mind trying to help himself if he knows you have them! Red can get a bit giddy with his playtimes, especially if he’s rough and tumbling with another playful pooch, but he’s also happy to settle and have some down time with a tasty chew. Red is looking forward to spending days out with his family exploring different smells and seeing the sights. He’s good when travelling so wont mind a trip out in the car. Red is going to make a fabulous addition to the family! (Credit: Dogs Trust)
3. Reilly (Retriever (Labrador))
Reilly can be really affectionate once he gets to know you! He loves his food and his toys and he’s happy to include you in his games or entertain himself. Reilly is a smart boy who is keen to learn new things which will be great for his ongoing training. He enjoys lots of enrichment activities to help keep his mind active. Reilly is a confident boy in exploring new places, he likes to have a good sniff around. If you are looking for a smart boy with bags of enthusiasm then look no further than Reilly. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
4. Rick (Collie (Border) Cross)
Rick is a lovely lad who will need his new family to live within one hours drive of the centre as he doesn’t enjoy car journeys. Once you meet Rick you can’t help but immediately fall in love with him. He is handsome and cheeky and will suit people used to similar dogs. (Credit: Dogs Trust)