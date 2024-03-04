Dogs Trust: 17 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Barry (Anatolian Shepherd Dog, three months)
Barry is a gorgeous 3-month-old Anatolian Shepherd. He came to us as a stray, so we have no previous history on him, but in his foster home he is showing that he is a really nice natured, sweet boy. He loves people but can jump up and he will be a very big dog when fully grown, so any children in the home would need to be confident around big and bouncy dogs. Barry enjoys the company of other dogs, although he can be excitable and lacks manners so any other dogs in the home would need to be able to cope with his enthusiastic playstyle. Barry can be left on his own for a couple of hours once he is settled in. As he is a puppy, he is still learning some of his basic skills so a private and enclosed garden would help with this. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Koda (Siberian Husky, one-two years)
Meet the handsome Koda. He’s ready to find a home with his family who are around most of the to keep him company. He isn’t used to be being on his own so will need to work on this at a steady pace. There is a sensitive side to Koda so would be best to live with older children (14yrs+) who understand dog body language and recognise when to allow space. He has met a few dogs here at the centre and does play well with them so may share the home with another tolerant dog pending a successful introduction. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Rosco (Beagle, four years)
Beagles require very active owners and anyone considering owning one should research the breed first. Rosco may not have lived in a home before so will need patient owners who can continue his training and teach him to settle. They will need to be around all the time initially as well. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Luna (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, one year)
Luna is a lovely year old Staffy cross who needs a real confidence boost. She will need a quiet adult only home and as she is currently in season, will need to be the only dog in the home. Luna is friendly with dogs out and about and may live with another dog in the home in the future. She will need a home with an enclosed garden for off lead exercise as she would benefit from some basic lead training. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds