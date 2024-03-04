Dogs Trust: 17 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Barry (Anatolian Shepherd Dog, three months)

Barry is a gorgeous 3-month-old Anatolian Shepherd. He came to us as a stray, so we have no previous history on him, but in his foster home he is showing that he is a really nice natured, sweet boy. He loves people but can jump up and he will be a very big dog when fully grown, so any children in the home would need to be confident around big and bouncy dogs. Barry enjoys the company of other dogs, although he can be excitable and lacks manners so any other dogs in the home would need to be able to cope with his enthusiastic playstyle. Barry can be left on his own for a couple of hours once he is settled in. As he is a puppy, he is still learning some of his basic skills so a private and enclosed garden would help with this. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds