There are so many puppies in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a forever home this February.
1. Lenny (Border Collie Cross, under six months)
Lenny is such an amazing lad and going to bring so much fun to the family! He loves carrying and running around with his toys, a bonus if they are squeaky ones! He's full of energy and likes to keep his mind busy too. Mind activities and games will be a great outlet and past time for this little guy. As Lenny is under 6 months old, he and his family will attend Dogs School which will help with all things puppy. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Ginny (Lurcher, one year)
Ginny is an absolute sweetheart, she is loving and playful. She seeks attention, love a fuss, and enjoy treats! She is instantly friendly when she meets new people and walsk straight over with a happy waggy tail and a wiggy bottom to get a fuss. Ginny enjoys cuddles & playing with soft toys and squeaky toys We have found that she likes treats and this will be a great way to gain her trust and begin training. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
3. Henry (Beagle, two-five years)
Henry would love an active home, where he can walk for miles and miles and go on adventures where he can sniff as he walks. He would like his family to be around a majority of the day as he settles into his new home, and once settled leaving time can be built up to around 4 hours. Henry can live with children aged 12 years plus and dog savvy cats. Access to a secure garden, a sofa to snooze on, a loving family to give cuddles and take him on adventures are just about all Henry is looking for. He has been a pleasure in foster. He is looking to meet his Pawfect match ASAP. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
4. Koda (Siberian Husky, one-two years)
Koda is a very energetic lad with such a fun personality. He loves to zoom around after a ball and is working on a ‘swap’ cue. He takes his treats gently and happily shows of a ‘sit’ for one. He’d like his new family to teach him a few more tricks. Koda is going to make an amazing addition to the family! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington