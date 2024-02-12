3 . Henry (Beagle, two-five years)

Henry would love an active home, where he can walk for miles and miles and go on adventures where he can sniff as he walks. He would like his family to be around a majority of the day as he settles into his new home, and once settled leaving time can be built up to around 4 hours. Henry can live with children aged 12 years plus and dog savvy cats. Access to a secure garden, a sofa to snooze on, a loving family to give cuddles and take him on adventures are just about all Henry is looking for. He has been a pleasure in foster. He is looking to meet his Pawfect match ASAP. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria