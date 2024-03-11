There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Woody (Trailhound Cross, two-five years)
Woody is an active lad looking for owners who can keep up with him. He'll need plenty of mental stimulation as well as physical exercise to keep his body and mind active. Woody is good with other dogs and may share the home with another. There is a sensitive side to this chap so he's not a fan of young kids. He'd be best suited to live with older teens (16yrs+). He can be excitable and needs a helpful reminder to keep four paws on the ground. Woody would like to be his family's main focus and have plenty of time to dedicate to him. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Tillie (Lurcher Cross, two-five years)
Tillie is such a loving girl who wants nothing more than to be by your side. Making friends is done at Tillie speed but it is worth the wait. She enjoys her walks and snuggling up on the sofa. Her playful personality shines through when the toys are out the box; her favourites are the soft variety. Tillie has so much love to give and will make the very best of friends. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Barney (Saluki, one-two years)
Barney is a lovely lad who can’t wait to enjoy all the home comforts. He’d like his family to be around most of the day to help him settle in and brush up on his basic training. He’s been friendly with the staff here and will be ok to live children aged 11yrs and older. Barney has said hello politely to other dogs and may share the home with another with a calm temperament. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Eddie (Border Collie, one year)
Eddie is a young lad and will thrive with a family who are willing to work with him and further his training. He’s a clever lad and keeping his mind busy with mind activity games will be a great outlet for some of that energy. He loves his toys and is always up a zoom around with a ball. This friendly chap adores attention and is going to be joy to work with. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington