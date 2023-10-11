Dogs Trust: Nine adorable dogs looking for a forever home in the North East

Dogs Trust Darlington currently have 52 gorgeous dogs and puppies up for adoption.
The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the nine adorable pups searching for a forever home.
1. Quincey (Shih Tzu)
Quincey is an 12 week old cutie, who is on the look out for his forever family. He could live children aged 10 and over as loud noises he can find a little spooky, due to being blind. Though this certainly doesn’t stop him and his is a full of fun little pooch. He will need all the basic training which he has started in his foster home continuing with his new family. Quincey could live with another playful pooch or would be equally as happy with walking pals to show him the way. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
2. Trixie (Lurcher)
If you are a fan of lively, affectionate, fun Lurchers then Trixie will be right up your street! There’s never a dull moment when she’s around and loves nothing more than throwing her toys up in the air and zooming after them! She’s super speedy once she gets going but is also very happy to be right by your side enjoying lots of attention on the sofa. Another love of Trixie’s is food and that snoot of hers won’t miss any freebies going! She’d like to further her basic training with the help of a treat as yummy reward. Trixie is full of character and going to make an cracking addition to family life. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
3. Smurf (Border Collie)
Smurf is a super friendly girl who loves interacting with her human pals. Whether that be with showcasing her ‘sit’ & ‘paw’, playtimes or just snuggling in close to you. She’s gentle when taking treats and would like to add a few more tricks to her repertoire. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
4. Alfie (Poodle Cross)
Alfie is a 2-year-old boy who is always ready to have some fun! He will enjoy going out for plenty of long walks and exploring new places. Alfie will also benefit from having plenty of mental stimulation such as puzzle games etc to keep his mind busy and active. He will also enjoy having fun training sessions with his family in exchange for tasty treats. Alfie is going to make a fun addition to a house hold that is up for plenty of adventures and training sessions. (Credit: Dogs Trust)