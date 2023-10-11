Dogs Trust: Nine adorable dogs looking for a forever home in the North East

2 . Trixie (Lurcher)

If you are a fan of lively, affectionate, fun Lurchers then Trixie will be right up your street! There’s never a dull moment when she’s around and loves nothing more than throwing her toys up in the air and zooming after them! She’s super speedy once she gets going but is also very happy to be right by your side enjoying lots of attention on the sofa. Another love of Trixie’s is food and that snoot of hers won’t miss any freebies going! She’d like to further her basic training with the help of a treat as yummy reward. Trixie is full of character and going to make an cracking addition to family life. (Credit: Dogs Trust)