Dogs Trust: Nine cute dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care for and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the nine adorable pups searching for a forever home.
1. Chester & Oban (Cocker Spaniels, over 8 years)
Chester and Oban have a lovely bond and would love to stay together. They help give each other confidence and bring out each others playful side. They are a lovely pair that will love to go out for walks with their family and then home to snuggle up in a nice comfy spot. (Dogs Trust)
2. Brie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier, 5-7 years)
Brie is the most loving and affection dog you will ever meet, if you need a pick me up this lady is the one to do it. She will happily sit all day long on your lap, trying to give sneaky kisses when you least expect it. Brie loves the company of her human companions and is currently spending her time with us in a loving foster home. Brie enjoys play time with her toys and snuggles on the sofa, food is also a firm favourite with this lovely lady; this helps greatly with teaching her new tricks, she has already mastered a sit, both paws and is working on a stay command. If you can find your a place in your heart and home for this amazing girl, pop your application in today! (Dogs Trust)
3. Layla (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, 5-7 years)
Layla is going to blossom into a wonderful companion when given the opportunity to settle into her new home life. She will enjoy going out for adventures with her family and this will help aid her weight loss. A secure garden for her to potter around and explore would be ideal also. Layla is looking forward to meeting her family and starting her next adventure. (Dogs Trust)
4. Kooper (Belgian Shepherd Cross, 2-5 years)
Kooper is a bouncy, big boy and is full of energy. He is looking for a home with people who have previous experience of similar dogs as he won’t be for the faint hearted. Kooper is looking for a home that will keep up with his high exercise levels and be giving him the mental stimulation he needs throughout the day. He loves playing with toys and playing fetch. (Credit: Dogs Trust)