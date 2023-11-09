Dogs Trust: Nine cute dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

2 . Brie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier, 5-7 years)

Brie is the most loving and affection dog you will ever meet, if you need a pick me up this lady is the one to do it. She will happily sit all day long on your lap, trying to give sneaky kisses when you least expect it. Brie loves the company of her human companions and is currently spending her time with us in a loving foster home. Brie enjoys play time with her toys and snuggles on the sofa, food is also a firm favourite with this lovely lady; this helps greatly with teaching her new tricks, she has already mastered a sit, both paws and is working on a stay command. If you can find your a place in your heart and home for this amazing girl, pop your application in today! (Dogs Trust)