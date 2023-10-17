The North East centre is looking for lovely people to care and provide the adorable creatures with a second chance and loving home.
Here are the nine adorable pups searching for a forever home.
1. Obi (Cocker Spaniel Cross, 2-5 years)
Obi will enjoy a home that will continue his training and take him on fun adventures to explore all the different sights and smells. He loves playing with toys and would love to have a game of fetch with his humans in his garden for some fun off lead play time as he will need to be kept on lead while out on his walks. Obi will make a lovely companion for someone who is going to be at home for him. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
2. Kira (Belgian Shepherd Dog Cross, under 12 months)
Kira would like an active family that will enjoy taking her on plenty of walks but these will need to be close to home as she can be worried by the car. Kira will enjoy to have plenty of mental stimulation such a activity toys etc to keep her busy while at home. She really enjoys playing with toys and loves her food which will help with her training. A calm home where her routine is predictable and her training is consistent will be the perfect set up for her. (Credit: Dogs Trust)
3. Vik (Lurcher Cross, 2-5 years)
Vik is a fun bouncy lad who will enjoy having a family that will continue his training and working on his basics. He has a cheeky personality and enjoys finding delicious food items to pinch from worktops so high value items will need to be kept out of reach. He adores playing with toys and enjoys playing with his humans or taking himself off on his own to have some play time. He enjoys meeting people and is an affectionate boy who enjoys having a fuss. Vik is a really sweet lad who is going to an amazing addition to a family home (Credit: Dogs Trust)
4. Milo (Beagle, 2-5 years)
Milo is an active boy who is looking for a family that will be able to give him the exercise that he needs. He can be excited when he gets out on his walks so will benefit from having some loose lead training to help him slow down a little. His love for food will help with this. He will also be up for learning more tricks in exchange for a tasty treat. He loves playing with toys but will need to have swaps done with him as he prefers to play on his own (Credit: Dogs Trust)