4 . Milo (Beagle, 2-5 years)

Milo is an active boy who is looking for a family that will be able to give him the exercise that he needs. He can be excited when he gets out on his walks so will benefit from having some loose lead training to help him slow down a little. His love for food will help with this. He will also be up for learning more tricks in exchange for a tasty treat. He loves playing with toys but will need to have swaps done with him as he prefers to play on his own (Credit: Dogs Trust)