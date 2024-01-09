Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just nine of the dogs searching for a forever home in 2024.
1. Forest (Beagle Cross, three years)
Forest is a really smart lad and being very foody means he will be a training dream! He has a real zest for life, and you can’t help but smile when you’re with him. He isn’t used to being on his own so he’ll need someone around all the time initially to slowly introduce him to the idea of short periods alone. If you are looking for an active, smart and super fun dog who’s full of potential then you can’t go wrong with Fabulous Forest! Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Eli (Yorkshire Terrier Cross, over eight years)
Eli appreciates a quieter lifestyle and would like his forever home to reflect this. He can be a little shy so would be best with older children. 14yrs and over will be ok. He may share the home with another pooch pal pending a successful introduction. Eli has previously been housetrained and should be ok to enjoy a snooze if his family need to pop out for the odd hour. Please note that Eli does have some medical needs which our Vet Team will discuss prior to adoption. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Shawn (Lurcher Cross, two-five years)
Shawn is a firm favourite with the staff here, he’s a pure joy to be around and always puts a smile on our faces! We are sure he’ll bring plenty of laughter to his new family and will definitely keep you on your toes. He’s being a star pupil with his training which our Team can demonstrate with you and Shawn before adoption. His favourite reward is cheese! After his training sessions Shawn loves nothing more than doing zoomies with his toys. This lad is full of character, and it will be such a reward to work with him. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Rolo (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, 10 months)
Handsome Rolo is a 10-month-old Staffy Crossbreed who has had quite a rough start to his short life. He arrived with us with with a broken leg but following surgery he's now all healed up and ready to make a new start. He will need and adult only home where he'll be the only pet as his training is still ongoing and too many distractions will make it more difficult for him to settle. He'll need a secure garden to burn off energy and finish his housetraining. His adopters must understand that due to his previous injury he won't be a dog who can go for long walking adventures and will keep him busy in other fun ways like training. He does enjoy gentle walks though and our team will suggest the best activities for him. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds