4 . Rolo (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, 10 months)

Handsome Rolo is a 10-month-old Staffy Crossbreed who has had quite a rough start to his short life. He arrived with us with with a broken leg but following surgery he's now all healed up and ready to make a new start. He will need and adult only home where he'll be the only pet as his training is still ongoing and too many distractions will make it more difficult for him to settle. He'll need a secure garden to burn off energy and finish his housetraining. His adopters must understand that due to his previous injury he won't be a dog who can go for long walking adventures and will keep him busy in other fun ways like training. He does enjoy gentle walks though and our team will suggest the best activities for him. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds