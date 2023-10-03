Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A National Trust fundraiser to support the area around the Sycamore Gap tree has received support from across the world following the felling of the tree.

Local residents noticed the tree had been felled on the morning of Thursday, September 28 and just 24 hours later a fundraiser had been set up by the National Trust.

A Northumberland company kicked off the fundraising with a £1,000 donation before further cash came in from across the country. Alncom decided to donate £1,000 to kick-start the fundraising, never expecting it to reach the other side of the world.

Gareth Carter, Director of the broadband company said; “To many this might seem like just a tree, but to us in Northumberland, it is “our” tree. One of our most famous landmarks, an iconic image of the North East and a symbol to all those travelling back to Northumberland that they are home.”

The fundraising page from JustGiving has reached nearly £4,500 of the £5,000 target with support coming in from across the globe.

The tree, having been shown has part of the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, got big screen attention following the 1991 film with film fans from Australia referencing the Kevin Costner classic.

Donations have come in from across the globe.

All money raised will be donated to National Trust North East, to be used for improving and rejuvenating the area at Sycamore Gap.

JustGiving also quickly praised the fundraiser when it was first announced, with President and General Manager at JustGiving, Pascale Harvie said: “Like so many others, I was deeply saddened to learn that the iconic Sycamore Gap tree had been cut down.

Americans have also been keen to support the cause.

