Youngsters from Drama Geeks based at Westovian Theatre in South Shields are excited about their upcoming performance this weekend.

The drama school is run by actress Charlotte Reid and is made up of children aged four up to late teens, with sessions including improvisation exercises, confidence-building games, script reading and writing, and musical theatre to prepare those who wish to pursue a career on the stage.

The drama school has seen success with its productions including We Will Rock You (young@part) and Matilda but the children are particularly excited about their upcoming performance of Frozen Junior.

Charlotte said: "Frozen is still quite popular and lot of children have been to see the musical so are really excited about the performance.

"I always try to look for shows I know will do well and the children are interested in and this is one of them as all the children are so dedicated to their parts."

The cast of Frozen Junior Credit: Craig McNair (ID Event Photography) & Bob Smith (RW Smith Photography)

The show has created that much interest that tickets are now sold out for all performances on March, 23 and 24 at The Westovian Theatre.

Charlotte is thrilled at how fast tickets sold for the show and know the children will impress the audience with their performance.

Preparations will soon be underway for the next production by the drama school.

A new term is about to start at Drama Geeks for those looking to get into performing arts. Anyone interested in joining or finding out more can contact Charlotte via email [email protected]