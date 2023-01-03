Dramatic photos show firefighters tackling New Year's Day fire at derelict former Whitburn Lodge pub

The ex-hostelry, which has been vacant for several years, was gutted by the blaze, which destroyed large sections of the roof and caused extensive damage inside.

Crews spent several hours bringing the inferno under control, eventually declaring it “completely extinguished” at about 11.40pm.

An aerial ladder platform from Sunderland's Marley Park Fire Station was needed to bring the blaze under control.

However, fire chiefs were also forced to revisit the scene yesterday (Monday, January 2), following further reports.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) spokesperson said: "At 4.36 on Sunday (January 1), our fire control received a call reporting a fire at a disused pub in Mill Lane, in Whitburn.

"They deployed our crews to the scene and an appliance from South Shields Community Fire Station was on scene in a matter of minutes.

At one point more than 20 firefighters were involved in fighting the blaze.

"Crews from Sunderland Central and Marley Park also later attended the scene.

"They found the former Whitburn Lodge pub well alight and immediately began to try and extinguish the flames.

"In total, six appliances and 22 firefighters attended the incident and eventually were able to bring the fire under control.

"Enquiries into the circumstances around the fire are ongoing but nobody has reportedly been injured at this time.

The former pub was "well alight" by the time fire crews arrived.

"We want to thank the quick actions of our Fire Control and operational crews who responded so quickly and prevented the fire from spreading."

It took firefighters until shortly before midnight on New Year's Day to bring the blaze under control.

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire.