Dramatic video shows crews tackling South Shields fire
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in South Shields overnight.
By Kevin Clark
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 06:47
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted dramatic footage of the fire in a derelict building in Kyffin View. and said it ‘highlights the complexities and dangers that our crews encounter when dealing with such incidents.’
Two crews from South Shields fire station’s Red Watch were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am this morning, Friday, June 21.
The fire was contained within a small building 50metres by 10metres.
Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.