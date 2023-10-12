Drop-in clinics around South Tyneside to get Covid-19 boosters and flu vaccinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doctors are urging those at highest risk from the viruses, including people aged 65 and over, those in clinical at-risk groups and their household contacts, pregnant women, people with learning disabilities, health and social care workers and carers – to book their seasonal vaccines to ensure they get the protection they need to stay safe this winter.

In addition, nursery, primary and secondary school children, aged 2 to 16 years, will also be offered a free flu vaccination. Those with existing health conditions will also be offered a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the locations and dates for the clinics in South Tyneside:

St John’s the Baptist Church, 25 Nairn St, Jarrow, NE32 4HX

Saturday 14 Oct 10am – 3pm

Tuesday 17 Oct 11am – 4pm

Sunday 22 Oct 11am – 6pm

Tues 24 Oct 11am – 4pm

Saturday 28 Oct 10am – 3pm

People are advised to get their flu and Covid-19 jabs

Other flu vaccine drop-in clinics across the borough during October:

Monday, 16 October 11-1pm - Hospitality and Hope, Tyne Dock Food Bank, Hudson Street, South Shields

Tuesday, 17 October 10-12pm - Hospitality and Hope, Hamden Street Food Bank, South Shields

Wednesday, 18 October 10-12pm - Hospitality and Hope, 6-7 Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

Wednesday, 25October 11-1pm - WHIST- Women’s Health in South Tyneside, Solus House, 33 Mile Rd, South Shields

The Melissa Bus is back for two days in October, November and December offering Covid boosters to those that are eligible:

King Street between 10am-4pm on 27 October, 16 November and 13 December

Morrisons Car Park in Jarrow from 10am-4pm on 30 October, 17 November and 14 December.

South Tyneside Family Hubs are holding Flu Vaccine Drop-Ins for 2-3yr olds in October and November.

Dates and locations of clinics:

Hebburn Family Hub – 6 November

Marine Park Family Hub – 9 November

Horsley Hill Family Hub – 16 October & 13 November

Riverside Family Hub – 23 October & 14 November

Bede Family Hub – 24 October & 20 November

Boldon Family Hub – 27 October & 21 November

Each session will run from 3:30pm – 5:30pm. They are drop-in sessions but appointments can be pre-booked (available by calling the Health Visitors on (0191) 2832677) if that is preferred.

All children must be brought by legal guardian/parent if walk in as signed consent is required. Consent forms can be collected ahead of pre-booked appointments from the Family Hub.

To check if you are eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine/