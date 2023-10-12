Drop-in clinics around South Tyneside to get Covid-19 boosters and flu vaccinations
Those most at risk are encouraged to 'be wise, immunise', and get both their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations this winter.
Doctors are urging those at highest risk from the viruses, including people aged 65 and over, those in clinical at-risk groups and their household contacts, pregnant women, people with learning disabilities, health and social care workers and carers – to book their seasonal vaccines to ensure they get the protection they need to stay safe this winter.
In addition, nursery, primary and secondary school children, aged 2 to 16 years, will also be offered a free flu vaccination. Those with existing health conditions will also be offered a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are the locations and dates for the clinics in South Tyneside:
St John’s the Baptist Church, 25 Nairn St, Jarrow, NE32 4HX
- Saturday 14 Oct 10am – 3pm
- Tuesday 17 Oct 11am – 4pm
- Sunday 22 Oct 11am – 6pm
- Tues 24 Oct 11am – 4pm
- Saturday 28 Oct 10am – 3pm
Other flu vaccine drop-in clinics across the borough during October:
- Monday, 16 October 11-1pm - Hospitality and Hope, Tyne Dock Food Bank, Hudson Street, South Shields
- Tuesday, 17 October 10-12pm - Hospitality and Hope, Hamden Street Food Bank, South Shields
- Wednesday, 18 October 10-12pm - Hospitality and Hope, 6-7 Horsley Hill Square, South Shields
- Wednesday, 25October 11-1pm - WHIST- Women’s Health in South Tyneside, Solus House, 33 Mile Rd, South Shields
The Melissa Bus is back for two days in October, November and December offering Covid boosters to those that are eligible:
- King Street between 10am-4pm on 27 October, 16 November and 13 December
- Morrisons Car Park in Jarrow from 10am-4pm on 30 October, 17 November and 14 December.
South Tyneside Family Hubs are holding Flu Vaccine Drop-Ins for 2-3yr olds in October and November.
Dates and locations of clinics:
- Hebburn Family Hub – 6 November
- Marine Park Family Hub – 9 November
- Horsley Hill Family Hub – 16 October & 13 November
- Riverside Family Hub – 23 October & 14 November
- Bede Family Hub – 24 October & 20 November
- Boldon Family Hub – 27 October & 21 November
Each session will run from 3:30pm – 5:30pm. They are drop-in sessions but appointments can be pre-booked (available by calling the Health Visitors on (0191) 2832677) if that is preferred.
All children must be brought by legal guardian/parent if walk in as signed consent is required. Consent forms can be collected ahead of pre-booked appointments from the Family Hub.
To check if you are eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine/
To check if you are eligible for a flu vaccine visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/