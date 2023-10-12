We’re taking it back to 1982 for todays retro.

There was Dexys Midnight Runners, Culture Club and Irene Cara.

And while they were climbing high in the charts, you were doing all this in 1982.

The question is, did we get you on camera in South Tyneside 41 years ago? If we did, we would love to hear from you.

Were you pictured in South Shields market place or Green’s newsagents?

As a reminder, it was the year we were all watching The Two Ronnies and World of Sport.

So get your thinking caps on and see if you can remember these 1982 scenes.

1 . A rest from shopping Boldon pals May Robson; Norah Mushens and Elsie Henderson have a rest from shopping in April 1982.

2 . Pictured at South Shields' market The Bertram family of South Shields who take it in turns to sell bras and girdles at Shields market. Pictured is dad Jim.

3 . Fun in the snow Margery Holmes walked to the shops using a sledge to transport 17-month old Neil in 1982.