Here’s what life was like in South Tyneside in 1982 - nine memories from 41 years ago
We’re taking it back to 1982 for todays retro.
There was Dexys Midnight Runners, Culture Club and Irene Cara.
And while they were climbing high in the charts, you were doing all this in 1982.
The question is, did we get you on camera in South Tyneside 41 years ago? If we did, we would love to hear from you.
Were you pictured in South Shields market place or Green’s newsagents?
As a reminder, it was the year we were all watching The Two Ronnies and World of Sport.
So get your thinking caps on and see if you can remember these 1982 scenes.
