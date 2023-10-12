News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Here’s what life was like in South Tyneside in 1982 - nine memories from 41 years ago

We’re taking it back to 1982 for todays retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:35 BST

There was Dexys Midnight Runners, Culture Club and Irene Cara.

And while they were climbing high in the charts, you were doing all this in 1982.

The question is, did we get you on camera in South Tyneside 41 years ago? If we did, we would love to hear from you.

Were you pictured in South Shields market place or Green’s newsagents?

As a reminder, it was the year we were all watching The Two Ronnies and World of Sport.

So get your thinking caps on and see if you can remember these 1982 scenes.

Boldon pals May Robson; Norah Mushens and Elsie Henderson have a rest from shopping in April 1982. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. A rest from shopping

Boldon pals May Robson; Norah Mushens and Elsie Henderson have a rest from shopping in April 1982. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The Bertram family of South Shields who take it in turns to sell bras and girdles at Shields market. Pictured is dad Jim. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Pictured at South Shields’ market

The Bertram family of South Shields who take it in turns to sell bras and girdles at Shields market. Pictured is dad Jim. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Margery Holmes walked to the shops using a sledge to transport 17-month old Neil in 1982. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Fun in the snow

Margery Holmes walked to the shops using a sledge to transport 17-month old Neil in 1982. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Boldon Colliery Brass Band members before they set off for another competition in April 1982. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. In the band

Boldon Colliery Brass Band members before they set off for another competition in April 1982. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMemoriesCulture Club