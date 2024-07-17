Drugged up driver found with 'lock knife' at South Shields petrol station

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A South Tyneside motorist high on cocaine and hiding a knife in his car grew sweaty and fidgety when quizzed by police at a fuel stop, a court heard.

Richard McDougal, 36, also had dilated pupils – a classic sign of substance use – when ordered from his VW Golf at a Jet garage on the Felling Bypass at Gateshead.

A female in the company of McDougal, of Richmond Road, near the West Park, South Shields, confessed they had used cocaine, prosecutor Bushra Begum said.

The offender was tested for drugs and gave an over-the-limit reading for cocaine breakdown product BZE, and cannabis was also in his system but not at an illegal level for driving.

Mrs Begum added: “The officer was driving eastbound when he noted a blue VW Golf parked outside the kiosk of a Jet garage.

“He drove in and spoke to the driver, who was the defendant. The officer removed him from the vehicle.

“He noticed that the defendant was fidgety and sweating and his pupils were dilated. He got further information from a female who was present.

“He was advised that the female and the defendant had consumed cocaine. A roadside drugs swipe proved positive.

“The officer searched the vehicle and found a lock knife in the driver’s side door.

“The defendant was taken to a police station and a sample of blood was taken.

“It was positive for BZE and there was also an indication for cannabis in his system but not at over the proscribed limit.”

McDougal pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a bladed article in public and drug driving.

His blood sample showed BZE at a level of 276mcg, against a legal limit of 50mcg.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said McDougal had used the knife legally in a previous job to remove tape from boxes and had not brandished it.

Mr McAlindon added: “He knows he has an issue with drugs, hence the drug driving of not one drug but another in his system.

“He does recognise that he needs help with that. He doesn’t have similar previous convictions.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield banned McDougal from driving for 18 months and sentenced him to a same length community order.

The order contains 25 rehabilitation days and a nine-month drug rehabilitation order, and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.