South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

A South Tyneside dad, Matthew Purves, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly while trying to teach his daughter road safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drunken South Tyneside dad drank four cans of lager then tried to instruct his eight-year-old daughter road safety on a busy highway, a court heard.

Mathew Purves, 33, told police called to Mortimer Road, South Shields, on Tuesday, September 3: “I was trying to teach her how to cross the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purves, of Prince of Wales Close, at the Nook, also South Shields, then became verbally abusive when officers tried to get the youngster safely to her mum.

After being taken to a drop off point in Jarrow, his continued unruly behaviour pushed police too far and led to his arrest for being drunk and disorderly.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster told the borough’s magistrates’ court: “Officers were on duty when they were called to Mortimer Road.

“It was for a man who was described as stumbling around with a child. She was eight years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was in a public place with his daughter who was crying. He said, ‘I’ve had four cans and was trying to teach her how to cross the road’.

“He was asked if there was somewhere else the child could go. While travelling to that address, he started to get argumentative and abusive.

“He then began swearing in the street when they got there because there was no one in.

“While in the police vehicle, he began asking if the officers had children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A female officer said she didn’t have children and Mr Purves said, ‘I’ll give you one, if you want’.

“They then went to Coleridge Avenue in Jarrow, to where his ex-partner was. He began arguing again.

“He swore at officers. They had had enough and arrested and cautioned him for being drunk and disorderly.”

Purves, who has three previous convictions but has been crime-free since 2010, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When questioned about his behaviour by District Judge Zoe Passfield, Purves, who defended himself, said, “I don’t remember”

He told the judge he did not usually drink that level of alcohol or behave so badly.

Fining Purves £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge, Judge Passfield said: “You’ve been out of trouble for a long time.

“Make it another 15 years before we see you again.”