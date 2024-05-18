Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from South Tyneside was charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one of common assault of an emergency worker.

A drunk South Tyneside holidaymaker spat blood onto a policeman and kicked another after being barred from a plane to Spain due to his antics.

Connor Moyse, 20, also struck fear into a third PC when he moved as if to headbutt him during a struggle on the tarmac at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moyse, of Hopkins Walk, Biddick Hall, was stopped from boarding the flight to South Tenerife at 8am on Wednesday, October 4, a court heard.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said he was sitting on stairs at the aircraft’s door when police arrived after a call of alert from cabin crew.

He refused to hand over his passport for identification purposes and would not give his name, which led to an attempt to place him in handcuffs.

A struggle ensued in which he received a cut lip – and possibly a broken nose - while being hauled to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough magistrates heard he entered guilty pleas to three assault charges, two on the basis he did not mean to spit and had no intention to headbutt.

Mrs Beck said: “He was with friends but was told by staff that he couldn’t board the plane due to his behaviour.

“Two police officers attended the airport. They located the defendant on the stairs of the aircraft and asked him to come down to speak about what had happened.

“He made it onto the runway. He was asked for his passport to check his details. He refused. He was initially arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When handcuffs were applied, he moved his head closer towards an officer which would have caused him fear, but it was not an attempt to headbutt.

“They then had to force him to the ground where he injured his lip and face. He spat some blood out onto the arm of an officer which led to a charge of assault.

“The basis is that it was not a deliberate spit. He was taken to Elland Road police station in Leeds where he kicked another officer on a shin. There was no injury.

“He was interviewed and denied the allegations saying he had been chucked to the floor and had sustained injuries of a broken nose and burst lip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyse pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one of common assault of an emergency worker.

In a victim statement by the officer he kicked, Moyse was described as “intoxicated”.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said it was an “aspiration of blood onto the officer’s arm”, but added: “The kick was a kick.

“It’s guilty pleas at the first instance from someone who has no previous convictions. There is the prospect of rehabilitation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates ordered Moyse to pay £100 compensation to each officer and imposed an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Gordon Murphy, chair of the bench, told him: “We all know – alcohol in, brains out.