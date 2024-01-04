DWP jobs event in South Tyneside to help disabled people, over 50s and single parents back into work
The job event will take place later this month.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Disabled people, over 50s and single parents looking to go back to work can attend an event in South Shields later this month.
The North East has the highest proportion of disabled people sitting at 21.2% of the population according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
The Department for Work and Pensions has organised an event in South Shields that will offer advice to people with health conditions on getting back into work.
The event will offer guidance from employers, training providers and disability services and charities to help them.
The event will take place on Thursday 25 January at South Shields Town Hall. Although the event will be open to everyone but there will dedicated time slots to targeted to specific groups as follows:
- 10am - 10:30am - 50+ customers
- 10:30am - 11am - Customers with Childcare responsibilities / Lone Parents
- 11am - 1:30pm - Open to all
- 1:30pm - 2pm - Quieter slot for customers who suffer from additional needs such as, Anxiety, Autism and ADHD
Anyone wishing to attend is asked to contact their local Jobcentre or work coach for further information.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.