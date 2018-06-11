Ed Sheeran shows support to the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry at Newcastle gig

Singer Ed Sheeran showed his support to the families of Chloe and Rutherford and Liam Curry by wearing a t-shirt and wristband promoting the Trust named after the couple.

The performer took to the stage of St James' Park on the last night of his three-gig stint at the stadium wearing a blue Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust t-shirt and wristband.

The gifts had been presented to the singer ahead of his show by the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The couple, described as 'perfect' for one another were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack, last year.

The singer's hit single 'Perfect' was played at their funeral and has become synonmous with the couple.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was created by their parents as a lasting legacy to the couple, to help inspire and to support young performers and sportspeople to reach their full potential - something the Chloe and Liam were robbed the chance of doing.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford

Chloe was a talented performed while Liam was a gifted cricketer.