Eight nostalgic photos from South Shields dancefloors in the early 00s

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Sep 2024, 17:00 GMT

Did you love to party in South Shields in the early 2000s?

If you frequently hit the bustling pubs and bars of South Shields in the early noughties, then you might be featured in these pictures.

Here we have a collection of photos from the start of the 21st Century.

Can you spot yourself in these night on the town images?

12 photos from a great night out at Coast. Photo: Wayne Groves.

1. Putting Coast in the picture

12 photos from a great night out at Coast. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: ugc

Super times in South Tyneside. Are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Fab five

Super times in South Tyneside. Are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves

Loads of faces but how many do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. Pondering the past

Loads of faces but how many do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves

A great night out. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Friends having fun

A great night out. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves

