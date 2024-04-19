Eight photo reminders of life in Hebburn 14 years ago

Today’s trip of memory lane takes us back to 2010 as we see what was going on Hebburn that year.

It is hard to believe 2010 was almost 15 years ago but with a look back at these photos it will feel like it was only yesterday.

From a Star Wars convention to the community celebrating the World Cup, there was plenty to remember living in Hebburn in 2010.

Take a look at our gallery and see who you can spot.

1 . Honouring local history Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society members - Jessie Mogie, Mona Legg and Theresa Tomaney - were pictured during an exhibition which was held at the library in 2010. Photo: SN Photo Sales

2 . Counting down at The Clock Manager Norman Scott and his customers at The Clock pub in Hebburn were ready for the start of the World Cup in 2010. Photo: SN Photo Sales

3 . Learning about firefighting in 2010 Hebburn Comprehensive pupils Nathan Amour, Joley Morrison, Liam McBarron and Lucy Turner, were pictured with community firefighter Brian Lazzari. Does this bring back memories from 14 years ago? Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

4 . Ready for space age fun in 2010 Having fun at Hebburn Community Association 14 years ago. Remember this? Photo: SN Photo Sales