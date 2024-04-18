Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chichester takeaway owner says his business has been put at risk by ongoing works at the Metro station.

Owner of Hot ‘N’ Tasty, Muhammad Ubaid Ullah has spoken of how the ongoing works directly outside of his business has caused him a loss of earnings due to issues accessing the shop.

He says due to disruption to trade, he’s had to let two members of staff go.

During recent weeks the road directly outside of the takeaway, where delivery drivers pick up food, has been closed, making it difficult for drivers to access the shop.

This has also impacted deliveries to the shop, causing further issues to the business.

The work outside the takeaway shop causing disruption

He said: “The maintenance work they are doing it suppose to finish in 15 weeks but it’s already 62 weeks and they are nowhere near finishing.

“The road outside is shut for seven weeks now and the back lane is blocked as well. Our drivers have nowhere to park and customer can’t park and due to lane closure, any foot fall that was left due to their delay in other work, is no more.

“Deliveries from our suppliers, they can’t deliver due to all this and they leave it at the top on the road and we have to carry it all the way through.

“I had to release two of my staff because I can’t pay them anymore.

“We are at a verge of shutting down and all of us will be jobless. It will be a huge loss not only us but to the community too serving them nearly seven years now.”

Whilst he acknowledges the council’s work to improve the area, he wants their support in protecting his business due to renovation works taking longer than expected.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “We know that the works have taken longer to complete than originally anticipated and have been working with residents and businesses to minimise disruption wherever possible.

“Chichester is a particularly difficult site given its location but once complete the works will transform the public realm around the metro station and make huge improvements to sustainable travel connections.

“Pedestrian access to the business premises has been retained along the adjacent footway and parking is available nearby at Milton Street car park and along Chichester Road.

“Access to the business should still be available via the back lane although some demolition works in the area, separate to the healthier metros scheme, may have had a temporary impact.

“Information signage is always provided in advance of any closure and arrangements are now being made for a ‘businesses open as usual’ sign to be put in place as soon as possible.

“Work to the main public realm frontage at the metro station was completed last month and the remaining planter and paving work around the site boundary is well underway and due for completion in late spring this includes improvements to the loading and taxi bay areas.

“We thank everyone for their patience during ongoing works. Once complete the scheme should help to create a safe, secure environment where cycling or walking become part of everyday life and are the natural choice for shorter journeys. Improved lighting and security will encourage people to use public transport and help reduce anti-social behaviour in and around our public transport network.”

The project is a £3 million investment programme to improve walking and cycling links at four Metro stations in South Tyneside: Chichester, Bede, Tyne Dock and Simonside.

Funded by the region's Transforming Cities Fund, the scheme has improved connections between walking and cycling routes within the Borough by creating a safer and more secure environment for those who use public transport. This, in turn, should encourage more people to use public transport which will improve air quality.

