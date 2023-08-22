News you can trust since 1849
Eight photos of life in Jarrow and Hebburn in the early 1990s

8 photos of life in the early 1990s in Jarrow and Hebburn to bring back memories.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Today we are taking a trip down memory lane and going back to life in Jarrow and Hebburn in the early 1990s.

What do you remember most about this era?

Take a look and our photo gallery and see what memories these photos bring back

Pupils from St Matthew's Primary School, Jarrow performed at Park Road Methodist Church, Bede Burn Road in 1990. Do you recognise any of these Year 6 pupils?

1. A Christmas scene from 1990

Pupils from St Matthew's Primary School, Jarrow performed at Park Road Methodist Church, Bede Burn Road in 1990. Do you recognise any of these Year 6 pupils? Photo: Shields Gazette

Jarrow Sea Cadets Corps Band members look resplendent in their uniforms. Are you pictured among them?

2. In perfect line in June 1990

Jarrow Sea Cadets Corps Band members look resplendent in their uniforms. Are you pictured among them? Photo: Shields Gazette

These pupils from Ellison Primary School, Jarrow were raising money for Comic Relief in March 1991. Can you spot a familiar face?

3. Having a nosey at this Comic Relief event

These pupils from Ellison Primary School, Jarrow were raising money for Comic Relief in March 1991. Can you spot a familiar face? Photo: sg

Lady footballers from the Jarrow Sea Cadets were pictured in March 1991. Pictured left to right, front row, are the seniors: Lisa Anderson, Helen Rutherford, Lillian Woodhose, Clare White, and Ann-Marie Harte. Back row: juniors, Michelle Andrews, Iyvann Baker, Leanne Foster, Kerrie Cockburn and Tracy Morris.

4. Footballing champions

Lady footballers from the Jarrow Sea Cadets were pictured in March 1991. Pictured left to right, front row, are the seniors: Lisa Anderson, Helen Rutherford, Lillian Woodhose, Clare White, and Ann-Marie Harte. Back row: juniors, Michelle Andrews, Iyvann Baker, Leanne Foster, Kerrie Cockburn and Tracy Morris. Photo: Shields Gazette

