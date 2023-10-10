News you can trust since 1849
Eight pictures of the dinner staff you loved at South Tyneside schools over the years

Do you recognise any of these dinner staff at South Tyneside schools?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:35 BST

We dove into our archives to find these eight photos of dinner staff across South Tyneside schools you've loved over the years.

You never forget your school days and many will have fond memories of the dinner staff in their school.

Let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit some school memories.

Who was you favourite member of the dinner staff at school?

Janet Orrick was pictured serving up healthy meals at Lord Blyton School in 2005.

1. Grub's up at Lord Blyton

Joan Hannah hung up her apron after 35 years as dinner lady at St Bede's RC Primary School in 2004.

2. Joan's great work at St Bede's

Dinner lady Margaret McDermott who retired in 2005 and here she is with her colleagues - but at which school?

3. Teamwork with Margaret

Ann Gibson got a helping hand with serving in 2004 as she served up food with Paul Baldaera and Coun Moira Smith helping out.

4. Helping out in 2004

