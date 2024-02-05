Emergency services arrive at South Shields property to tackle accidental fire
Emergency services were called to the scene over the weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to a fire in South Shields over the weekend.
Calls were made to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service on the afternoon of Saturday, February 3 when a flat was in flames.
Within minutes one of three appliances arrived at the scene in Sinclair Meadows to tackle the fire.
Fire crews spent two hours at the property safely putting the fire out.
The cause of the fire was accidental and no persons were reported at the property at the time of the incident. No further persons were harmed by the fire.
Police and ambulance were also called to the scene to provide assistance.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that on Saturday afternoon (3rd February) our crews responded to an accidental building fire in South Shields after our Fire Control Team took an emergency call at 2.48pm.
“The incident at Sinclair Meadows was attended by three appliances and an aerial ladder platform with the first of the appliances being on scene in just five-minutes.
“The focus of the fire was a second floor flat, the roof area and the solar panelling.
“No persons were reported, and our crews left the building at 4.55pm, after safely extinguishing the fire.”
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.