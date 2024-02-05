Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £90,000 grant awarded to Bright Futures by Pilgrim trust will significantly help in their mission to provide mental health support to young women aged 16+ living in South Tyneside.

In these challenging times, the need for mental health resources is more critical than ever, and the Pilgrim Trust’s support will enable Bright Futures to support more individuals in need.

Bright Futures will launch this new project in line with children’s mental health week taking place this week. Educational sessions and workshops will be delivered to children and young people.

Mental health issues among young women have been on the rise in recent years.

The pandemic has only exacerbated these challenges, with many young women experiencing increased stress, anxiety, and depression.

Providing accessible and effective mental health support is crucial in helping these individuals overcome their struggles and lead happier, healthier lives.

Bright Futures works with young women aged up to 25 to give them just that, a brighter future, by raising their self-esteem and confidence around a range of issues including alcohol and substance misuse, child sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual health and relationships, homelessness, family relationships, friendships, school, education, training, crime and antisocial behaviour. Ellen Donaghy, Bright Futures Lead Project Worker, will provide mental health support including drop-ins, one to one support, peer support groups, education, sports, fitness, creative and holistic activities.

Young women will also be provided with the opportunity to join a network of Mental Health Peer Supporters to develop the project further within the community.

Dominique Hendry, Project Manager at Bright Futures said: “We are immensely grateful to the Pilgrim Trust for their generous grant.

"This funding will support our approach to deliver high quality mental health support that is flexible, time-limited and designed and delivered alongside young women.