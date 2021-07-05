Emergency services called as person falls from cliff top in South Shields
Rescue teams were called as a person fell from a cliff top in South Shields on Monday afternoon.
Police, ambulance and coastguard rescue officers attended the incident in the Trow Rock area on Monday, July 5.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, who were called to the scene just after 2.30 pm, have said that a ‘casualty’ fell from the cliffs shortly after they arrived.
Coastguard rescue officers, including a paramedic, made their way to the casualty with a rope rescue equipment and provided vital care.
The person was then lifted back to the cliff top by a Coastguard helicopter and was taken to hospital.
Read More
Detailing the incident in a statement on Monday evening, the Coastguard said: “This afternoon the team were called to assist Northumbria Police with an incident in the vicinity of Trow Rock, South Shields.
“Shortly after arriving on scene a casualty fell from the cliff top.
“Coastguard Rescue Officers (one of which a paramedic) made their way to the casualty using rope rescue equipment and began administering vital casualty care, they were almost immediately met by a team from Tynemouth Lifeboat Station.
“A second team of Coastguard Rescue Officers made their way around the base of the cliff alongside the HART team from North East Ambulance Service to assist the primary team.
“Coastguard Helicopter "Rescue 912" arrived on scene and winched the casualty to the cliff top.
"After some further treatment by paramedics and the Great North Air Ambulance team the casualty was transferred to hospital in a waiting ambulance.”