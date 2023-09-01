Emma joined the team from Karbon Homes and organisers from NECA to get stuck into the range of activities on offer, including outdoor sports and games, arts and crafts and getting close to nature and wildlife.

This year Karbon Homes has supported the holiday club project with £990 in funding after NECA’s Holiday Activities and Food funding was cut. The funding has helped NECA boost its free meals provision, enabling it to provide a free lunch to more children who attend the activities.

Emma Lewell-Buck MP said “The NECA Community Garden is a fantastic project and I’m delighted that Karbon has stepped in to support it and ensure that the project delivers more fun activities and lunches to more children in my constituency.

Emma Lewell-Buck MP with the team from Karbon and NECA with some of the young peopleenjoying the day’s activities.Credit: Karbon Homes

“It has been great to see the children enjoying themselves today and to join in their activities with them.”

Each week during the summer holidays, NECA has delivered four days’ worth of free activities at its community garden on Brockley Avenue, South Shields.

This is the seventh year that NECA has run the calendar of activities, with the project growing from strength to strength each year.

Local resident Halima Tarafdar and her children have hugely benefitted from the holiday club, attending a number of times through the school holidays.

Halima said: “It’s lovely for the kids to be outdoors and with the community, enjoying the fresh air and lovely weather rather than being cooped up indoors.

“The free lunch has been really beneficial and the kids have looked forward to it. It’s helped me a lot as it does get expensive when the kids are off school, so it’s nice to know when they’re here they’re getting a nice healthy lunch for free.”

The project has been funded as part of Karbon Homes’ Holiday Squad programme, which aims to provides a variety of free fun summer activities with healthy food for children and young people across the North East.

Ian Johnson, Executive Director of Customer Services at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to be working with NECA to fund their summer holiday activities in South Shields.