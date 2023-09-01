Here's what I thought of my stay at one of Ramside Hall's luxury treehouses

If you’re looking for a peaceful stay with the most stunning views and equally stunning décor then Ramside Hall luxury Treehouses in Carville, Durham is the place to be.

The stay in the treehouse was everything I could have wanted it to be and I could have definitely stayed there an extra few days and shut out the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was welcomed into the Swan treehouse which is one of the two new A frame treehouses built alongside the other ever popular A frame treehouses in the surrounding wooded area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Inside the treehouse

Before I even opened the door to the treehouse I knew I was in for a spectacular stay as the exterior design was aesthetically pleasing complete with plants to give it that nature vibe.

Inside these luxury treehouses you’ll find copper baths, sofas designed for luxury lounging, a real flame fire, American-style fridges and a vibrant, modern colour palette throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The treehouse is perfect for a couple’s night away in a whopping 7ft bed, on the mezzanine double bedroom with views for days from the window.

Inside the treehouse

The best thing about these treehouses is your own private terrace complete with a seating area, a sauna and hot tub. The area is completely private from neighbours which made the experience more relaxing.

Once I stepped in that hot tub with a glass of Rosé prosecco overlooking the golf course I felt at peace and it's an ideal getaway if you need some time to chill out and recuperate.

The tweeting birds and the rural tranquillity of the treehouses will really make you feel like you’re out in the woods somewhere and away from all the hustle and bustle of the outside world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grounds itself is incredible and whilst there is room service available we made the most of the dining options on site and headed to The Rib Room for a slap up meal.

It seemed only right to opt for one of the many steaks on offer at this restaurant and it certainly didn’t disappoint as my taste buds enjoyed every last bite of the juicy meat.

Without a doubt the steak was incredible but what really topped the meal off was the dessert as I chose the white chocolate panna cotta. The flavours just melted in my mouth and I’ll be thinking about the delicious food until my next visit.

Dessert in The Rib Room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving such a luxury venue was a bit disheartening but at the same time I'm grateful I was able to experience such a wonderful place and all it has to offer.