Local homelessness charity, Emmaus North East has appointed Mark Simanis as the new Area Retail Manager.

Mark brings a wealth of experience to his new position, with nearly four decades in the retail industry.

From South Shields, Mark's journey began in food retail during his school years, where he gained valuable insights that laid the foundation for his remarkable career.

For the past 30 years, he has been an integral part of the DIY retail sector, contributing his expertise to various roles across the business, from HR to project management.

Over the course of his career, Mark has demonstrated his leadership abilities by successfully managing numerous large stores and achieving commendable sales figures and profits for a national business.

Now, with his sights set on a new challenge, he joins Emmaus North East with a vision to leverage his extensive experience in advancing the organisation's retail and social enterprise endeavours in the area.

He said: "I am truly excited about the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of Emmaus North East.

"The potential for retail and social enterprise is immense, and I am eager to apply my skills to enhance these aspects within the community. The focus on sustainability and recycling aligns perfectly with the evolving trends, making it an incredibly opportune moment to transition into the nonprofit sector."

Mark will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless launch and operation of Lucie's Legacy, Emmaus North East’s new charity shop.

The shop will open its doors on Saturday16 September, the shop, based in The Viking Shopping Centre, Jarrow will sell a variety of pre-loved items from clothing and accessories to household goods and unique finds.

Emmaus North East is a charity dedicated to ending homelessness and social exclusion. The organisation provides a supportive environment for individuals who have experienced homelessness, offering them a place to live and meaningful work opportunities through its social enterprises.