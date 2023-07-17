Entrepreneur transforms flat to help vulnerable people in South Tyneside

Dane Nicholson, who is director and founder of Zebra Leisure Lease and owns a number of other businesses took on the project as there is currently a massive shortage of housing across the region but more so for vulnerable adults needing emergency accommodation across South Tyneside.

Earlier this year Zebra Leisure Lease was boosted by a cash injection from Reward. The business said it wanted to expand its property portfolio by 48 per cent and double revenue within the next 12 months and develop assisted living accommodation, to meet the shortage of housing schemes and provide suitable properties for vulnerable adults across South Tyneside.

A full refurbishment has been carried out at the property at South Woodbine Street, South Shields which comprises of an entrance, hall, one double bedroom, sitting room, kitchen, bathroom, and rear yard.

The whole project was filmed by BBC Homes Under the Hammer which sees buyers take on run-down properties and renovate them.

Dane is thrilled with how the property has turned out and is on with the next property refurbishment within South Tyneside.

Dane said: "We believe that every person has the right to a roof over their head no matter what their circumstances are.