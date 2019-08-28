The RNLI Lifeguards put out red flags at Sandhaven Beach due concern over the water colour.

Tests were carried out by the Environment Agency, which have found no issue.

A spokesperson said: “Our sampling team visited Sandhaven Beach in South Shields on Tuesday evening and took samples of the sea water.

The Environment Agency has given the water off South Shields the all clear following checks.

“We have successfully analysed the water content and found no signs of algae or any other pollutants.

“What we did notice there are below average levels of salinity – salty water - which usually means that fresh water is present in the sea water.

“This could be the reasoning behind the recent reports of discolouration.

“Officers noticed fish and sand eels swimming in the water which is always a good sign.

Sandhaven Beach was a popular spot to visit over the Bank Holiday.

“Officers also visited Sandhaven Beach earlier today and the water seemed clear to the eye.

“Sea water retained on the beach also seemed clear.”

The RNLI has said the red flags would remain in place until the agency returned the findings of its tests.

A dark brown substance discoloured the water, with the Environment Agency confirming it could not find any trace of pollution.