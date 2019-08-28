Environment bosses give water off South Shields beach all clear after red flag alert
Checks sparked by concerns over the discolouration of water off the coast of South Shields have found no issues.
Red flags, which warn people not to go into the water under any circumstances, were set out on Sandhaven Beach yesterday evening, Tuesday, August 27, due to concerns about the colour of the water.
Tests were carried out by the Environment Agency, which have found no issue.
A spokesperson said: “Our sampling team visited Sandhaven Beach in South Shields on Tuesday evening and took samples of the sea water.
“We have successfully analysed the water content and found no signs of algae or any other pollutants.
“What we did notice there are below average levels of salinity – salty water - which usually means that fresh water is present in the sea water.
“This could be the reasoning behind the recent reports of discolouration.
“Officers noticed fish and sand eels swimming in the water which is always a good sign.
“Officers also visited Sandhaven Beach earlier today and the water seemed clear to the eye.
“Sea water retained on the beach also seemed clear.”
The RNLI has said the red flags would remain in place until the agency returned the findings of its tests.
This incident follows on from a liquid spillage in the sea over the bank holiday weekend, which was spotted close to the shoreline at Roker.
A dark brown substance discoloured the water, with the Environment Agency confirming it could not find any trace of pollution.
It is not known if the incidents in South Shields and Sunderland are linked.