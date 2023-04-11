Volunteers needed to protect ringed plover nests on the beach
South Tyneside Council is looking for volunteers to help protect ringed plover nests on Jackies Beach in Whitburn.
The countryside team at South Tyneside Council is asking those who can help to become a volunteer to help protect the wildlife.
Ringed plover are small wading birds that nest on beaches. Due to their camouflage nests are at risk of disturbance and trampling by people and dogs, however with the help of volunteers this can be prevented.
Duties of a volunteer would include:
- Assisting putting up barriers
- Fixing or reporting damaged barriers
- Monitoring the nesting birds
- Recording and reporting disturbance
- Where appropriate talking to members of the public about the project and how they can help
Volunteers will receive full training, dates to be confirmed.
If you would like to become a volunteer or to find out more information contact Lauren with your name and contact details by email [email protected] or call 0191 434 7414.
