The countryside team at South Tyneside Council is asking those who can help to become a volunteer to help protect the wildlife.

Ringed plover are small wading birds that nest on beaches. Due to their camouflage nests are at risk of disturbance and trampling by people and dogs, however with the help of volunteers this can be prevented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duties of a volunteer would include:

Assisting putting up barriers

Fixing or reporting damaged barriers

Monitoring the nesting birds

Recording and reporting disturbance

Where appropriate talking to members of the public about the project and how they can help

Volunteers will receive full training, dates to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to become a volunteer or to find out more information contact Lauren with your name and contact details by email [email protected] or call 0191 434 7414.