Volunteers needed to protect ringed plover nests on the beach

South Tyneside Council is looking for volunteers to help protect ringed plover nests on Jackies Beach in Whitburn.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read

The countryside team at South Tyneside Council is asking those who can help to become a volunteer to help protect the wildlife.

Ringed plover are small wading birds that nest on beaches. Due to their camouflage nests are at risk of disturbance and trampling by people and dogs, however with the help of volunteers this can be prevented.

Duties of a volunteer would include:

  • Assisting putting up barriers
  • Fixing or reporting damaged barriers
  • Monitoring the nesting birds
  • Recording and reporting disturbance
  • Where appropriate talking to members of the public about the project and how they can help
READ MORE: UK weather warnings for wind: Will the North East see heavy winds this week?

Volunteers will receive full training, dates to be confirmed.

If you would like to become a volunteer or to find out more information contact Lauren with your name and contact details by email [email protected] or call 0191 434 7414.

