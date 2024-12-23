Going Green: ​​What grants are there to insulate my house? Find out

What cost insulating homes (photo: Adobe)

​We are in the grip of an energy crisis in the UK, with millions of people struggling to heat their homes adequately as energy prices remain 65 per cent higher than in 2022.

So why aren’t more people insulating their drafty homes to help keep the heat in. One reason is the upfront cost of energy efficiency measures however, there are grants available.

If you are on specific benefits there is the ECO scheme and some local authorities also have funding for insulation: Visit https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/find-energy-grants-for-you-home-help-to-heatwebsite.

However, for most people, the Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS) is the key initiative. Households eligible for GBIS can receive upgrades such as roof, loft, or cavity wall insulation, potentially saving £300 to £400 annually on energy bills. However, if you haven’t heard of GBIS, you’re not alone – and this lack of awareness may explain why so few people are taking up the financial support.

Data from One Home, the environmental education charity I founded, reveals a very poor response to the GBIS scheme. Launched in March 2023, GBIS aims to provide insulation improvements to 300,000 homes with poor energy efficiency ratings (EPC D-G) and within lower council tax bands. But halfway through its three-year timeline, only ten per cent of the target has been reached, or about 30,182 homes.

Along with poor uptake, there are stark regional differences in where home improvements have occurred. While areas like Lincolnshire's West Lindsey lead the way, many regions, especially in London and the South, have recorded minimal to no participation in the scheme, leaving vulnerable households at risk as energy costs continue to increase.

Find out if you qualify.

The Government and energy companies must do more to promote GBIS and address the barriers to participation to increase home insulation across the UK. With 8.8 million people [Millions to spend a fourth winter in cold damp homes - End Fuel Poverty Coalition] living in cold damp homes, insulating houses is critical for our health and wealth.

The North-South insulation divide

In West Lindsey, 664 households per 100,000 have benefitted from the scheme, making it the area with the highest uptake. Kingston-upon-Hull and Salford follow, with 507 and 498 households per 100,000 respectively.

A significant majority (70 per cent) of the top 20 areas for GBIS uptake are in the North and Midlands, including Leicester, Hartlepool, and Birmingham.

But in contrast, London has lagged behind dramatically. Inner boroughs like Camden, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea reported no households at all using the scheme.

Across the South, Cambridge, Winchester, and the Cotswolds showed minimal uptake, with 95 per cent representation of Southern regions in the bottom 20 areas for GBIS implementation.

Why the lack of progress?

Awareness and accessibility are key problems and hopefully those will be addressed in the Government’s mid-scheme consultation. Some potential changes could include relaxing qualifications for loft insulation installers while maintaining quality through enhanced licensing so as not to erode consumer trust in the scheme.

The Government should also extend the scheme beyond its current March 2026 deadline because at the current pace achieving meaningful impact in the next 18 months is nearly impossible. A longer timeline is essential to scale up efforts and meet targets.

The success of GBIS will be a critical test for addressing the nation’s energy crisis. This is the fourth winter of excessively high energy bills and If action isn’t taken, future winters will remain cold, bleak, and costly for millions. nationwide insulation crisis.

​Five ways to avoid wasted food this Christmas

Delicious food is very much part of a happy holiday season, but many of us end up with enough leftovers to have Christmas all over again. Here are some ways you can avoid creating your very own mountain of food waste this festive season – they’ll save you money and reduce your carbon footprint too.

1. Plan Your Portions

How often have you bought enough turkey, stuffing and spuds to feed a small army when you’re only trying to feed the family? This not only creates a huge amount of food waste, even after leftovers, but it also costs you more money too. This year, make a meal plan and note the realistic quantities of food your family members and guests will eat. Don’t be afraid to ask beforehand if they have likes, dislikes or any dietary preferences, and how hungry they’re likely to be. Remember, the holidays are about spending time with friends and family, not just piling plates sky-high with food.

2. Use what you already have

December is traditionally the month of stocking up and hoarding food but try to remember to use what you already have in your kitchen first. If you’ve already got a tin of custard lurking at the back of the cupboard, check its label and use it before buying any more. Remember, the ‘best before’ date is more of a suggestion, so trust your senses. If it looks and smells fine, it probably is.

3. Love your leftovers

Leftovers are an opportunity to create something new from something left behind. Apart from the traditional turkey curry, there’s bubble and squeak from leftover vegetables, or you could make leftover mince pies into a festive pudding. You can always freeze leftovers too, and if you need inspiration there are plenty of cookbooks, apps and internet cooking sites dedicated to repurposing your leftovers – the dishes are often even more delicious than the original meals.

4. Invite your friends over

Invite your friends and neighbours over for a Twixmas meal between Christmas and New Year and send your guests home with any food you don’t get through. You can also donate unopened non-perishables to a local food bank or apps like Olio. Spreading Christmas cheer is part of the enjoyment of the season after all.

5. Compost the unavoidable

Even the most meticulous planner and leftovers magician will have some food scraps unaccounted for after the festivities. Remember to compost or put in your food waste caddy your vegetable peels, eggshells, and that one sprout no one ate. Your garden will thank you, and it keeps waste out of the landfill.

