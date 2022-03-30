KFC leads litter picking in South Shields as part of Great British Spring Clean initiative

KFC UK and Ireland has announced its latest commitment to tackling litter around its restaurants with a set of new initiatives.

Branches of the international fried chicken seller are already taking part in regular litter picks to eliminate rubbish within the community.

Staff from South Shields KFC have already taken part in their first litter pick as they cleaned up rubbish in the Westoe area.

Councillor Glenn Thompson with South Shields KFC staff taking part in litter pick

The area is a litter hotspot, but staff are determined to keep it as clean and tidy as possible.

Cllr Glenn Thompson, who represents South Tyneside Council’s Westoe ward and who helped out with the litter pick, said: “Fantastic morning working with KFC UK & Ireland on their latest initiative to tackle litter around its restaurants and improve the well-being and future of local communities.

“Today we covered some surrounding areas of the South Shields KFC including the John Clay estate and the Derby Street estate, sadly there was an awful lot of litter collected."

KFC Westoe Ward litter pick

As another initiative and to get all restaurant teams on board, KFC also plans to introduce new training for all its team members to increase their knowledge of the environmental impact of litter and to re-energise their commitment.

South Shields KFC will be holding regular litter picking events in conjunction with KFC’s pledge ‘The Great British Spring Clean’.

You can report litter in South Tyneside online or by contacting the Council's Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000.

