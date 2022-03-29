The New Cyrpus Hotel in Chichester Road, South Shields, will once again be hosting a fundraiser event close to the landlady’s heart.

Landlady Sinia Jazwi is set to host her next fundraising night in April for the The Charlie and Carter Foundation (CCF). The charity provides financial support to parents of seriously ill children with life limiting conditions that require 24-hour nursing care or specialist nursing facilities.

The fundraising evening will feature Clairvoyant, Sean Roper to raise money to pay for a double headstone for Charlie and Carter Cookson which doubled in price due to Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinia Jazwi holds regular fundraisers at the pub.

Sinia chose to raise funds for CCF as she’s inspired by mum Sarah Cookson of CCF who sadly lost both her children and still carries on teaching children dancing.

She said: “I know my kids don’t go to her dance school but always support anyway we can. She is a lovely person and so inspirational.”

Sinia recently celebrated her 38th birthday with staff and punters hosting a fundraising event for Freeman’s and South Tyneside hospitals’ intensive care units. A day and night of partying and entertainment saw a total of £336 raised for the cause.

The New Cyprus Hotel

She said: “It was amazing, many of my regulars put holidays in for the day and day after.”

The event takes place at the pub on Friday, April 7 at 7pm. Wrist bands cost £10 and can be purchased by contacting CCF on via phone 0191 466 1428 or visiting the shop at The Denmark Centre. Wristbands are on a first come first serve basis.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Punters enjoying Sinia's birthday fundraiser

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.