Events taking place in South Tyneside to mark National Apprenticeship Week

A number of events are being held across South Tyneside next week to mark National Apprenticeship Week which runs from 5 - 11 February.

The week-long celebration will aim to raise the profile of apprenticeships and highlight the impact they have on individuals, employers and the wider economy.

Apprenticeships offer people the opportunity to work alongside experienced staff and gain specific skills while earning a salary.

The Council and South Tyneside Homes offer apprenticeships in a wide variety of areas from childcare to construction and ICT to HGV technicians.

On Tuesday 6 February people can find out more about an apprenticeship with South Tyneside Homes at Jarrow Focus between 5.30pm and 7pm. People will have the opportunity to meet with current and past apprentices to find out about their experiences. Places must be booked at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/homesapprenticeships

On Wednesday 7 February people can pop into South Tyneside Works on Henry Robson Way in South Shields between 10am and 4pm and find out where to search for apprenticeships and how to apply while on Thursday (8 February) employers recruiting apprentices will be in South Shields Town Hall between 3.30pm and 7pm.

Some of the employers attending include the Council, South Tyneside Homes, Nexus, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and Ford Engineering. People can register their attendance in advance or just drop in on the day.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon, said: "We are committed to connecting people to local jobs and apprenticeships are a fantastic way of fostering home-grown talent.

"It is vital that our residents have access to the right skills so that they can take advantage of opportunities such as IAMP, Dogger bank and the burgeoning green economy right here on our doorstep.

"As well as allowing people to gain valuable skills while they earn a wage, apprenticeships also allow people to gain new qualifications and further their career."