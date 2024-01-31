Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields mother of three will take on the ultimate challenge this summer trekking across the Brecon Beacons in Wales all in aid of Breast Cancer.

The challenge involves trekking approximately 100km over the course of five days.

Kim Skerritt, 39 will take on the challenge in June as part of the CoppaFeel Campaign which encourages people to regularly check their breasts for any lumps or changes.

Last year Kim's mother underwent treatment for breast cancer and her best friend has recently been diagnosed with the same condition.

Kim Skerritt

Keen to show her support and help raise funds and awareness for the campaign Kim will be teaming up with others across the country including celebrity Giovanna Fletcher to take on the challenge.

She said: "I'm going to be away from the children and my husband for seven days and I'm a bit nervous for the challenge. I know it's going to be quite the journey especially with the hills but it's all for a great cause.

"I'm doing this to help raise awareness and show how important it is to self check and why people should know what their normal is."

To help prepare the event, Kim who works for the NHS is regularly out walking.

Aside from the Brecon Beacons challenge Kim has also organised a charity event to help raise awareness and funds.

The Big Brecon Beacons Boob Ball will feature a night of entertainment, a raffle, auction, food and more.

The event will take place Friday, 23 February from 7.30pm at 1st Cloud Arena, South Shields.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT

She hopes her challenge and charity night will help her raise £2,250.