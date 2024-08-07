Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Northumbria Police's top officers has reassured the public ahead of more demonstrations in the North East.

A top officer from Northumbria Police has moved to reassure members of the public across the region as more demonstrations are expected to go ahead.

Hartlepool, Sunderland and Middlesbrough have already seen demonstrations turn violent over the past week with arrests being made in the wake of trouble across the North East.

With more demonstrations planned in the coming days, Chief Superintendent Steve Wykes has promised communities that Northumbria Police will “not tolerate” anyone who seeks to use the demonstrations as an excuse to cause violence.

In a statement, he said: “In the coming days, we do expect to see some demonstrations taking place in various areas across the force area, including Newcastle and Sunderland.

“We recognise that some members of the community will be feeling frightened and marginalised as a result of the demonstrations that we've seen here and across the country. But, I want to reassure you that we are here to protect you.

One of Northumbria Police's top officers has moved to reassure the public ahead of more demonstrations planned for the coming days. | Getty Images

“Every deployable officer in uniform is out in the community serving you.

“We are really well resourced and ready to tackle anybody who seeks to cause violent unrest.

“The right to peaceful protest is a key part of any democracy. But we will not tolerate those who seek to use that as an excuse to cause violence.

“A robust policing plan has been put in place. Officers rest days have been cancelled. Those who can be have been redeployed, and a large number of officers are out in the community.

“You, our communities, need to feel our reassuring presence and that is what we are doing. We have got lots of officers out in the community today, so please do engage with them. Do approach them and ask them questions.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there at the moment, in particular on social media. So, I would ask you to use trusted news sources, speak to police officers and get your information from people who you know you can trust.

“We have really close-knit communities here in the North East and this is one of the reasons that it makes it such a special place to live, work and visit.

“We have a large number of officers out there today and throughout the rest of the week, and we will be doing everything we can to keep you safe.”

Protests and riots have broken out across the country following the killing of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport.

Northumbria Police has already brought a number of charges against people here in the North East for their role in the unrest in Sunderland on Friday, August 2.