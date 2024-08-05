Sunderland rioters remanded as sentencing date set at South Tyneside Magistrates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men and a woman have been convicted at court for their roles in the Sunderland riots.

Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith have all pleaded guilty to violent disorder following the violent scenes last Friday evening.

Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, and Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington both admitted the offence when appearing before magistrates in South Tyneside today (Monday).

Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, admitted the same offence when appearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

All three offenders have been remanded in custody until they are due to be sentenced.

Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith were seen at South Tyneside Magistrates. | Northumbria Police

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “All three individuals should be ashamed of their actions and I am pleased that they have been convicted at court.

“A comprehensive investigation is well underway as we look to identify those responsible for the disorder and ensure they are faced with the full force of the law.

“We will continue to pursue every investigative avenue in order to bring justice against those involved, and further activity is planned.”

Three other suspects also appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) charged in connection with the disorder.

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary but denied violent disorder, while a 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty to violent disorder. A 31-year-old man did not indicate a plea.

All six have been remanded in custody until the next hearing, which is currently scheduled for September 2.