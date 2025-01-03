Google

Every North East restaurant in the Michelin Guide as we enter 2025

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:21 GMT

There are some amazing places across the city to try out in the New Year.

We already know that Newcastle has some of the best restaurants in the North East, but it is always fantastic to see them get listed among the top in the country too.

The Michelin Guide is a way for diners to find out about the top eateries across the nation with some sites being awarded a much-wanted star and the newest edition of the guide was released recently.

In Newcastle there have been two additions to the guide in 2024, these are Osters in Gosforth and Six, which can be found in the Baltic Art Gallery.

Newcastle boasts two sites with Michelin Stars, and you can see them as part of the list below.

In addition to previously being listed as the 23rd top eatery in the nation, House of Tides on Newcastle's Quayside has a Michelin Star.

1. House of Tides

Solstice by Kenny Atkinson also has a Michelin Star. It can be found just around the corner from House Of Tides.

2. Solstice by Kenny Atkinson

The Broad Chare on the Quayside in Newcastle has one AA rosette as well as being listed on the Michelin Guide.

3. The Broad Chare

Staying near the Quayside, 21 on Pandon also gets on the guide.

4. 21

