Readhead Park Bowls Club is on the lookout for new members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following one of their most successful seasons ever, the Readhead Park Bowls Club is new searching for new members.

The club, which was founded in 1943, currently has 55 members and is looking for more people to join its ranks to play in three evening and two afternoon leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows one of the club’s most successful seasons, which saw it pick up its first trophy in 20 years as well as coming runners up in two competitions.

Readhead Park Bowls Club is on the lookout for new members. | Other 3rd Party

Harry McLean, the treasurer at Readhead Park Bowls Club, has given an insight into what new members can expect from the club.

He said: “We have 55 members who are a mix of men and women so everyone is welcome to come along and join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our bowling season typically runs from April to September but we meet for traditional games like snooker, billiards, darts and more in the clubhouse during the winter months.

The appeal for new members follows one of the most successful seasons ever for Readhead Park Bowls Club. | Other 3rd Party

“We sell tea and coffee to help fund the club, which then goes towards things like maintaining the bowling greens and also social activities for our members.

“We usually run an annual bus trip for the members but this year, around 30 of us went along to South Shields for a curry which was all paid for by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a very friendly and open atmosphere and everyone, even non-members, are welcome to come along to the clubhouse and have a chat.”

Members of the public are invited along to the Readhead Park Bowls Club clubhouse to gain an insight into the club. | Other 3rd Party

Readhead Park Bowls Club will be holding an open day on Thursday, September 19, with members of the public invited to come along to the clubhouse and watch the bowling.

The clubhouse is typically open from 9am until 2pm Monday-Friday and is currently closed on weekends.

If you are interested in becoming a member, then you can email Harry via [email protected] for more information.