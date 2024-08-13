Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friends of Readhead Park are looking for new volunteers ahead of a busy spell for changes in the park.

The Friends of Readhead Park, the group who maintain Readhead Park alongside South Tyneside Council, are on the look out for new volunteers to join their team.

The park, which recently won the Love South Tyneside Environmental Award and the Green Flag, is preparing for a busy period as it looks to showcase the new changes made.

The yearly ‘Picnic in the Park’ event is set to be held on Saturday, August 17, where singers, food stalls, craft stalls, art stalls, and more will be on display - with all proceeds going towards the improvement of Readhead Park.

As well as providing guests with entertainment, the event will also showcase the new changes to the park, including its new picnic area, rose garden, wildlife area, rockery and more.

The Friends of Readhead Park are looking for new volunteers to join their group. | Friends of Readhead Park

Despite a number of changes already being made, the park is continuing to be developed and the Friends of Readhead Park are hoping to unveil their new micro-forest and community building towards the end of the summer/early autumn.

Councillor Glenn Thompson, the chairman of Friends of Readhead Park, has expressed his pride in the changes and highlighted the need for new volunteers.

Cllr Thompson said: “We’re a group that works to support South Tyneside Council with the up keep and try to bring events to the park.

“We’ve been putting a significant amount of work into improving the park and this can be seen in the picnic area, rose garden, wildlife area, and more.

The Friends of Readhead Park work to support South Tyneside Council with the up keep and maintenance of the park. | Friends of Readhead Park

“Then thanks to donors such as the Barbour Foundation, Arnold Clark, Co-Op, Westoe Resident Association, Howdens and Sheila Graber, we’re now looking at making even more improvements.

“Coming later this year will be a micro-forest and then an existing building in the park is being fitted out to provide a community space.

“Talks are already ongoing with South Tyneside Scouts to see if they could use the space and it will benefit our existing volunteers as well.

“But we do need more people to help us - we meet on the second Sunday of every month but there is no pressure on any volunteers to come along to all of the meetings.

“Basically you can turn up and do as much or as little as you like and there are jobs for people of all abilities.

“It is a very friendly and relaxed atmosphere so everyone is welcome if they want to come along and get involved.”

Readhead Park’s ‘Picnic in the Park’ will run from 12pm until 4pm on Saturday, August 17, and will feature a variety of activities for the whole family.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can find out more about the Friends of Readhead Park group by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/FriendsofReadheadPark.