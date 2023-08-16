The park's history

The park opened to the public in 1923 after being gifted to Robert Readhead, the eldest son of Alderman John Readhead, founder of the firm of John Readhead and Sons Limited, shipbuilders, engineers, and graving dock owners.

Robert served his apprenticeship under his father and became head of the engineering department and one of the directors.

In 1909 he retired from active participation in the business, and devoted his energies more exclusively to public work. For more than forty years he served on various local bodies, and was Mayor for four years. He was also a borough and county magistrate, and a River Tyne Commissioner from 1897.

Robert died at home in Westoe, South Shields, on 24 July 1922, in his seventy-ninth year.

Green Flag in Readhead Park

What will be happening at the event?

Residents are invited to come along with a picnic to mark the celebrations which will include:

A singer

Raffles and tombola's

A number of stalls including cakes, crafts, gifts and representatives from local organisations and charities

Information on the Friends of Readhead Park and Harton Cemetery group

Candy floss machine

Refreshments and snacks

Artwork exhibition and sales by artist Sheila Graber

Where is the event?

Located in the picnic area and bowls club of Readhead Park, South Shields.

When is it?

The centenary celebrations will take place on Saturday, 19 August 12pm - 4pm.

Additional information

As there is limited parking surrounding the park additional parking will be available at South Tyneside College (Grosvenor Road entrance).