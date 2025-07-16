Everything you need to know ahead of Shayne Ward coming to South Shields

The second Sunday Concert of 2025 will take place this weekend.

Following a successful turnout for the first 2025 Sunday Concert last weekend (July 13), crowds will once again descend on South Shields’ Bents Park for the second of four concerts on Sunday, July 20.

Sonny Tennet got the Sunday Concert programme underway as this year’s first headliner and we are fast approaching Shayne Ward taking to the South Shields stage as the second.

Having risen to fame as the winner of the second series of The X Factor, Shayne has gone on to release 15 global platinum albums and held acting roles in Coronation Street and the Good Ship Murder.

The Sunday Concert also makes up part of the Pride in South Tyneside programme and has been organised in collaboration with Out North East.

Shayne Ward is set to headline the second Sunday Concert of 2025, in South Shields, on July 20. | National World

This is everything you need to know for the second Sunday Concert of 2025:

Where is the Sunday Concert taking place?

As always, the 2025 Sunday Concerts will be held in South Shields’ Bents Park.

Just like every year, the concerts are free for members of the public to attend - with some priority tickets available.

What is the line up?

The running order for the first Sunday Concert is below:

12pm: Priority gates open.

12.45pm: Main gates open.

1.10pm: Penny Simpson.

1.30pm: Future is Queer.

2.15pm: Shelly Stevens.

2.50pm: Scooch.

3.25pm: Liberty X.

4.05pm: Shayne Ward.

5pm: Concert ends.

Organisers have stated that this running order could be subject to change.

You can follow https://www.facebook.com/SouthTynesideEvents for the most up to date information on the date of the concert.

Where can I park my car?

There are numerous car parks located close to Bents Park along the South Shields Seafront.

Visitors are asked to show consideration for local residents and not park in the residential areas adjacent to Bents Park.

You can view a full list of car parks in South Shields by clicking here.

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, Sunday, July 20, is looking set to be a cloudy day with the chance of some rain showers throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of around 21°C.

You can find out more information about the This is South Tyneside Festival 2025 by visiting: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.