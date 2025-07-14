Look at these 21 great photos as crowds gathered to see Sonny Tennet perform in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

Crowds gathered in South Shields’ Bents Park for the first Sunday Concert of 2025.

The 2025 programme of Sunday Concerts in South Shields’ Bents Park got up and running yesterday (Sunday, July 13).

Sonny Tennet headlined in front of a hometown crowd while a host of other local support acts made up the rest of the set list.

Drum Young, Leazes, Ten Eight Trees, Patrick Gosling and Cortney Dixon all played to the South Shields crowd on Sunday afternoon.

As usual, Bents Park was packed out as music fans make the most of the warm weather and entertainment.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Crowds turned out in their numbers to see Sonny Tennet and a host of other local acts in Bents Park.

This is South Tyneside Festival 2025

Crowds turned out in their numbers to see Sonny Tennet and a host of other local acts in Bents Park.

All smiles

National World

In the party spirit

National World

Leazes entertaining the crowd

National World

