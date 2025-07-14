The 2025 programme of Sunday Concerts in South Shields’ Bents Park got up and running yesterday (Sunday, July 13).

Sonny Tennet headlined in front of a hometown crowd while a host of other local support acts made up the rest of the set list.

Drum Young, Leazes, Ten Eight Trees, Patrick Gosling and Cortney Dixon all played to the South Shields crowd on Sunday afternoon.

As usual, Bents Park was packed out as music fans make the most of the warm weather and entertainment.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.