Everything you need to know ahead of South Tyneside’s annual Armed Forces celebration

South Tyneside is set to show its support for military organisations this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed Forces Day is due to take place on Saturday, June 28 - with South Tyneside scheduled to mark the event six days early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event looks to celebrate all things military, with this year coming on the back of the VE Day 80th anniversary and South Tyneside incorporating the Merchant Navy to its Armed Forces Covenant.

Councillor Jay Potts, Mayor of South Tyneside, has highlighted how important it is for the borough to come together to celebrate the Armed Forces community.

The annual Armed Forces celebration is set to return to South Tyneside. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “Armed Forces Day is a popular annual attraction in South Tyneside and a wonderful opportunity for us all to come together to celebrate our amazing servicemen and women and the wider Armed Forces community and Merchant Navy.

“We are looking forward to seeing the whole community coming together and supporting our services personnel. It is always a great day out for people of all ages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is what to expect from South Tyneside’s Armed Forces Day this weekend:

Sunday is set to begin at 10.30am with a military parade with pipes and drums heading along the South Shields seafront, which will be led by the Westoe Brass Band.

The parade will run from Gypsies Green to Bents Park, where an inspection of the troops will take place by the Mayor of South Tyneside.

An open-air church service is set to follow, which will feature prayers, a two-minute silence, renditions of the Last Post and Reveille, as well as the national anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will see a parade head along Sea Road towards Bents Park. | Other 3rd Party

A family fun day will then kick off in Bents Park from 11.30am, which will feature live music, fairground rides, face painting, charity and information stalls, a display of military vehicles, and more.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the Bents Park fun day will run until around 4.30pm.

The local authority has also stated that a temporary road closure will be in place along Sea Road, in South Shields, from around 10am until 12pm to allow for the parade along to Bents Park.

For more information about the Armed Forces celebration, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/armedforces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.