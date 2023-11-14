Everything you need to know as bin collection strikes start in South Tyneside
We've put together a guide of everything you need to know as bin collections are disrupted in South Tyneside due to industrial action.
Today (Tuesday, November 14) marks the start of South Tyneside Council's refuse collectors taking industrial action.
It means that services such as bin collections across the borough will be impacted, as the local authority advises residents and businesses not to put their bins out.
This is everything you need to know as the strike begins in South Tyneside:
How long will the strike last?
South Tyneside Council's Waste Disposal team have started their strike on Tuesday, November 14, and it will last until Friday, November 17, inclusive.
Why is the strike taking place?
The industrial action relates to issues raised by the Waste Disposal team earlier this year.
As a result, South Tyneside Council launched an independent investigation in September and at the time of writing, the investigation is still ongoing.
Last week, the local authority expressed its disappointment at the GMB and Unite unions for calling the strike before the outcome of the investigation.
A Council spokesperson said: “We always work with trade unions when specific issues are raised.
“Though we are disappointed they are planning to take this course of action before the outcome of the independent investigation, we remain committed to resolving the dispute through ongoing dialogue, mediation and conciliation.
"These discussions continue."
What services will be impacted by the strike?
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that there will be no bin collections throughout the strike period.
This includes grey household refuse bins, blue recycling bins, green garden waste bins and trade waste. Residents and businesses are being told not to put their bins out as they will not be emptied.
The local authority is also advising them to reduce their waste as much as possible and recycle responsibly.
The Council has confirmed that normal bin collections will resume from Tuesday, November 21.
From this date, residents and businesses in the borough should present the bin which is due for collection.
The bin not collected during the strike period will be emptied on its next scheduled collection day on the week commencing November 27.
For further updates on bin collections in the borough, you can visit the Council's website at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/binsandrecycling.
Bulky waste collections will also not be taking place during the week-long strike, with all pre-arranged bookings cancelled.
The Council is in the process of making alternative arrangements with residents who have been affected.
Will there be a catch up collection service?
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that there will be no catch up collection services following the strike period.
The local authority has stated that it does not have the resources to run a catch-up collection service without impacting on normal waste collection services once they resume.
Is the Recycling Village open during the strike period?
Any residents who are struggling to reduce their waste can book a slot at the borough's Recycling Village, which will be open throughout the strike period.
South Tyneside Council has ensured that there is additional slots available at the Recycling Village during the strike action to accommodate any additional demand.
Businesses have been reminded that they are not authorised to dispose of their waste at the Recycling Village, with South Tyneside Council set to contact them directly to discuss waste contracts.
The Recycling Village will be open every day from 9am to 6pm and a slot can be booked at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage.